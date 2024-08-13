HBFC Bank, SBI Lose Rs 55,073 Crore In Market Cap Among India's 10 Most-Valued Firms

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 62,042.2 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest losers as shares of banks weighed on the indices during intraday trading.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 208 points or 0.85%, down at 24,139.0 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87%, lower at 78,956.03.

HDFC Bank lost Rs 41,151.3 crore, bringing its market capitalisation to approximately Rs 12.2 lakh crore, while SBI lost Rs 13,922.4 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 7.11 lakh crore. ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were also among the losers in the session.

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s valuation rose by Rs 2,537.3 crore to Rs 19.8 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. also added approximately Rs 494 crore to its market capitalisation, taking it to Rs 15.4 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were among the gainers in the session.