Greed Returns To China’s Stock Market As Policy Buoys Confidence

Investors in Chinese equities are becoming increasingly greedy as efforts by policy makers to stabilize the stock market gave a boost to confidence.

23 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A pedestrian touches the Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)</p></div>
A pedestrian touches the Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Chinese equities are becoming increasingly greedy as efforts by policy makers to stabilize the stock market gave a boost to confidence. 

The so-called Fear and Greed indicator, a measure of buying strength versus selling strength, for the CSI 300 Index rose to its highest level since last January, suggesting the gauge may enter a period of strength. The benchmark has gained almost 1% so far this year, after posting an unprecedented third year of losses in 2023. 

Sentiment has been buoyed by a slew of supportive measures, including a ban on reducing equity holdings at the open and close of each trading day and tighter supervision of quantitative trading. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

