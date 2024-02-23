Greed Returns To China’s Stock Market As Policy Buoys Confidence

A pedestrian touches the Bund Bull in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Chinese equities are becoming increasingly greedy as efforts by policy makers to stabilize the stock market gave a boost to confidence.
The so-called Fear and Greed indicator, a measure of buying strength versus selling strength, for the CSI 300 Index rose to its highest level since last January, suggesting the gauge may enter a period of strength. The benchmark has gained almost 1% so far this year, after posting an unprecedented third year of losses in 2023.
Sentiment has been buoyed by a slew of supportive measures, including a ban on reducing equity holdings at the open and close of each trading day and tighter supervision of quantitative trading.