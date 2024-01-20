GQG Increases Stake In Adani Stocks In December Quarter

GQG Partners' stake in the Adani Group companies rose in the September-December quarter.

The U.S.-based investment firm increased stake across six Adani companies. GQG Partners holds stakes in the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., as well as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd.

The Rajiv Jain-backed investment company increased its ownership in Adani Ports to 3.76% during Q3, up from 3.53% as of Sept. 30. Its stake in Adani Enterprises rose to 2.95% in the third quarter, marking an increase from 2.74%.

According to NDTV Profit's calculations, as of Jan 19, GQG Partners holdings is valued at Rs 38,649.62 crore in Adani Group companies. This is a 33% increase from the holding value of Rs 29,032.95 crore at the end of September quarter.