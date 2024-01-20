GQG Increases Stake In Adani Stocks In December Quarter
GQG Partners' stake in the Adani Group companies rose in the September-December quarter.
The U.S.-based investment firm increased stake across six Adani companies. GQG Partners holds stakes in the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., as well as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd.
The Rajiv Jain-backed investment company increased its ownership in Adani Ports to 3.76% during Q3, up from 3.53% as of Sept. 30. Its stake in Adani Enterprises rose to 2.95% in the third quarter, marking an increase from 2.74%.
According to NDTV Profit's calculations, as of Jan 19, GQG Partners holdings is valued at Rs 38,649.62 crore in Adani Group companies. This is a 33% increase from the holding value of Rs 29,032.95 crore at the end of September quarter.
GQG Partners operates two funds: the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and the Goldman Sachs-GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund, through which it owns Adani shares.
The company is betting on the execution ability of the Adani Group in its core infrastructure sector, Jain had told NDTV Profit earlier. He has bought into a conglomerate led by "an entrepreneur who does a phenomenally good job in execution".
Life Insurance Corp.'s stake in the Adani Group companies fell in October-December.
The insurer's ownership in Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Enterprises declined 0.68% and 0.30%, respectively, according to stock exchange data.
However, LIC increased its stake in ACC Ltd. by 0.27 points compared to the preceding quarter. Its stakes in Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd. remained unchanged.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group Company.