Government May Close Particular SGB Scheme, ICICI Bank Alerts Investors

The cut in customs duty is expected to impact the demand for Sovereign Gold Bonds, which have traditionally provided a secure and tax-efficient way to invest in gold. Following the announcement, prices of SGBs on the National Stock Exchange experienced a notable decline of 2-5%.

The SGB scheme, launched by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India, has been a popular investment option due to its attractive features, including a fixed interest rate and tax benefits on capital gains if held to maturity.

The initial tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued on November 30, 2015, reached its final redemption in November 2023. Investors who participated in the SGB Scheme 2016-17 Series 1, which was issued in August 2016, are approaching their final redemption scheduled for the first week of August 2024. The original issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond 2016-17 Series 1 was Rs 3,119, and it offered an annual interest rate of 2.5% payable semi-annually, making it an attractive option for those seeking both capital appreciation and regular income.

The primary issue facing the SGB scheme is its high cost to the government. Offering a fixed interest rate while gold prices fluctuate means that the government incurs a substantial financial burden, particularly during periods of economic volatility.

Meanwhile for investors the scheme offers a lot. Since its a government bond scheme investors do not need to worry about storing physical gold. Moreover, The capital gains from these bonds are exempt from tax if held till maturity which is 8 years. The scheme also offers substantial liquidity as the bonds are traded on stock exchanges, making them relatively easy to buy and sell.

The scheme’s costs are compounded by its requirement to maintain high interest rates to attract investors, which has become increasingly unsustainable. With gold prices experiencing a significant decline following the recent reduction in customs duties from 15% to 6%, the attractiveness of SGBs face concerns.