Goldman Seeks Gains In Korea And India During Asian Stock Slump

Foreign currency dealers work in front of monitors displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) figures, left, and the exchange rate between the South Korean won and U.S. dollar in a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. South Korean stocks surged after regulators reimposed a full ban on short-selling for about eight months, a controversial move that authorities said was needed to stop illegal use of a trading tactic deployed regularly by hedge funds and other investors around the world. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg