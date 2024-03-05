Gold Steady After Jumping To Near Record On Rate-Cut Speculation
(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied in Asia after surging to near a record high in the previous session on indications the Federal Reserve is moving closer to cutting interest rates.
The precious metal jumped 1.5% on Monday and touched an intraday high of $2,115.92 an ounce. That’s within sight of the all-time peak of $2,135.39 set on Dec. 4 last year.
After trading in a fairly narrow range at the beginning of the year, bullion resumed rallying in the middle of February. Although the timing of when the Fed will pivot is still unclear, signs that it’s getting closer have supported gold in recent weeks. Swaps markets show an almost 60% chance of a rate cut in June. Lower borrowing costs are typically positive for the precious metal, which doesn’t offer any interest.
Gold may also have been drawing some haven support from elevated tensions in the Middle East and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, trouble with China’s economy, and the US presidential election at the end of the year. The US Supreme Court said Donald Trump can appear on presidential ballots this year, putting an end to efforts to ban him.
Spot gold was steady at $2,114.52 an ounce as of 8:25 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was also flat. Silver and palladium were little changed, while platinum edged lower.
