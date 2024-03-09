Chinese Buying Set The Stage For Gold’s Latest Record Run

But the reality is that prices didn’t actually have that far to go before hitting record territory. Gold has been trading for months around the $2,000 mark — a level that would have been viewed as stratospheric just a few years ago, and which was only breached for the first time in 2020 as the global pandemic raged. Even more unusually, prices have traded at such elevated levels despite sky-high real interest rates that are typically bad for gold, which doesn’t pay interest.