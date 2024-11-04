Gold Prices Slip Post Festive Rally, Global Prices Hold Steady

Domestic gold prices cooled off after a rally which was driven by festive season demand last week. Gold prices stood at Rs 79,030 as of 8:45 a.m., according to the Bullion Association. The domestic prices had dipped to Rs 78,670 on Oct. 31 and have stayed flat at Rs 79.030 since Nov. 1.

The prices had climbed up to Rs 81,500 on Oct. 23, ahead of festivities. The gold futures prices for Dec. 5 also slipped by 0.11% to Rs 78,778, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange. The yellow metal's price rally has paused after Diwali, since the beginning of November.

The prices had hovered over the record high mark, after the festivity driven purchases pushed the domestic prices higher. The reduction in these purchases have given the commodity the space to cool off.

The lowest prices recorded during the last month was Rs 75,060 on Oct. 9 after the dip in July. The prices had slipped reacting to the customs duty cut announcement.