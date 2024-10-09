Retail Gold Rate Slips Below Rs 75,000, MCX Rates Edge Lower After RBI Keeps Status Quo

Gold rates in the retail market slipped below the Rs 75,000 mark on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept the benchmark lending rates unchanged.

The 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 74,834 per 10 gram, as per the pan-India rate shared by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. This marked a decline of 1.2% as compared to the closing price of Rs 75,726 on Tuesday.

Apart from the retail gold price, the metal's futures also edged lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange. The futures for December delivery touched a low of Rs 74,969 per 10 gram, down 0.27% from the last closing price.

Similarly, silver was also edging lower in the retail market, as it slipped below the Rs 90,000 mark. The metal was trading at Rs 88,290 per kg, down 2.35% as compared to the closing price of Rs 90,412 per kg on Tuesday.