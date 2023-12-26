Godrej Properties Sells Rs 2,600-Crore Residential Units At Gurugram Project

Godrej Properties Ltd. has had its most successful project launch in terms of value of sales, with it's Gurugram project selling inventory worth Rs 2,600 crore.

Located in Sector 49 on Gurugram's Golf Course Extension Road, Godrej Aristocrat saw the sale of 600 units, measuring 1.3 million square feet. This beat the launch of Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida last quarter, that saw sale of inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore — the previous best.

“Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties. We hope to launch four new projects in Gurugram in 2024 and will endeavour to create outstanding residential communities that deliver long-term value for residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties.

For FY24, the company aims to exceed its booking target of Rs 14,000 crore. In H1 FY24, the company reported a booking value of Rs 7,288 crore, registering a 48% growth compared to H1 FY23.