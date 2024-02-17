Global Markets Brace for Yuan Big Bang When China Holidays End

Societe Generale strategist Kiyong Seong echoed that sentiment last week, telling clients to take advantage of “multi-year low” prices and buy three-month USD/CNH risk reversals as a depreciation hedge. The yuan’s low volatility stems largely from PBOC fixing, which hasn’t moved much over the past couple months, according to the French bank. The currency is allowed to move 2% in either direction of the daily reference rate and it would be “inevitable” for the central bank to devalue its fixing if the yuan weakens past 7.25 — the weak side of the band, Seong noted. “The subsequent bearish market reaction would be strong, pushing USD/CNH toward the closely guarded 7.30-7.35 range.”