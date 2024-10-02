GIFT Nifty Clocks $100.7 Billion Turnover In September, Highest Ever

GIFT Nifty, a futures contract linked to the benchmark Nifty 50 index, posted a record $100.7 billion of turnover in September. The month saw a total of 19,75,468 contracts, the highest ever.

The turnover surpasses the previous peak of $100.13 billion set in August, NSE International Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

The milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for the India's growth story, the company said.

Since the launch of full-scale operations in July 2023, GIFT Nifty has recorded a cumulative volume exceeding 27.11 million contracts, with a total turnover of $1.18 trillion as of September 2024, NSE IX said.