FPIs Turned Net Buyers After Two Days Of Selling
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after two sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 629.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for a fourth session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,405.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 91,708 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 26,424.4 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 18,327.8 crore.
The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81%, higher at 26,216.05, while the Sensex ended 666.25 points, or 0.78%, higher at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.