FPIs Turned Net Buyers After Two Days Of Selling

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after two sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 629.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for a fourth session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,405.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 91,708 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.