FPIs Turn Sellers After A Day
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,599.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,7463 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 21.65 points, or 0.10% higher at 21,839.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12% higher at 72,101.69.
