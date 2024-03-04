FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Two Days

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after two sessions of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 564.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 3,542.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 17,833 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.