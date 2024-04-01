FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Three Sessions

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday after three consecutive sessions of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 522.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,208.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 10,893 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.