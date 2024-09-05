FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Five Sessions
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 688.69 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after five consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 688.69 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,970.74 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 53,178 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 3,051.48 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,320.67 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 extended fall for the second day to end 53.60 points or 0.21% lower at 25,145.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined for the third straight session to settle 151.48 points or 0.18% down at 82,201.16.