FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day Of Buying

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 754.59 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and mopped up stocks worth Rs 452.70 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 29,520 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.