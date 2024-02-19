ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day Of Buying
FPIs turned net sellers on Monday, selling stocks worth Rs 754.59 crore.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday after a day of buying on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 754.59 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and mopped up stocks worth Rs 452.70 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 29,520 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 281.52 points, or 0.39%, at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 81.55 points or 0.37%, higher at 22,122.25.
