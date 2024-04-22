ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,915.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors turned net sellers after a day on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,915.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,542.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,412 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day, with the NSE Nifty 50 settling 189.40 points, or 0.86%, higher at 22,336.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gaining 560.29 points, or 0.77%, to close at 73,648.62.
