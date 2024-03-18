ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,051.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,260.8 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,278 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from...
Domestic institutional investors turned buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,260.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,278 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 104.99 points, or 0.14%, up at 72,748.42.
