FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a day of buying.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 285.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5.3 crore after a day of selling, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 24,616 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.