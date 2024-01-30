FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a day.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,970.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,002.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 23,929 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.