FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Sessions
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 55,801 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being net sellers for two consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,176.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,757 crore, the NSE data showed.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.25 points or 0.34% higher at 24,936.40 to snap a three-session fall. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 375.61 points or 0.46%, up at 81,559.54, reversing a four-day decline.