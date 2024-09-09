FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Sessions

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being net sellers for two consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,176.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,757 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 55,801 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.