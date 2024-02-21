FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days Of Selling

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after two consecutive days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 284.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 411.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 26,374 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.