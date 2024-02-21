ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days Of Selling
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 284.7 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 411.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 26,374 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 434.31 points, or 0.59%, lower at 72,623.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 141.90 points, or 0.64%, to end at 22,055.05.
