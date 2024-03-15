FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after two consecutive sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 848.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 682.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 16,505 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.