FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 253.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,571 crore, the NSE data showed.

So far this month, foreign investors have sold stocks worth Rs 13,917.8 crore, according to the data from NSDL, while domestic investors have bought equities worth Rs 17,393.1 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 29,520 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.