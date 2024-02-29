FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Three Days

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,568.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 230.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 24,205 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.