FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Five Days Of Selling

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after five straight days of net selling equities. FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,979.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 22,135 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.