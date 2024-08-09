NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Turn Net Buyers After Five Days Of Selling
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Five Days Of Selling

FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

09 Aug 2024, 06:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after five straight days of net selling equities. FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,979.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 22,135 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Five Days Of Selling

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points, higher at 24,364.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed up 1.04%, or 819.69 points at 79,705.91.

ALSO READ

Sensex, Nifty End Higher On Friday But Fail To Recoup Weekly Losses: Market Wrap

Opinion
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On Friday But Fail To Recoup Weekly Losses: Market Wrap
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT