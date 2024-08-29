NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

29 Aug 2024, 06:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after a day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,259.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,690.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 28,359 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 26,686.85 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 51,476.7 crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 99.60 points, or 0.40%, higher at 25,151.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 349.05 points, or 0.43%, higher at 82,134.61.

