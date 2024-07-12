"Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,022 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the fourth session and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, the NSE data showed.In this month, FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 6,697.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,656.8 crore.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 19,379.2 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..The NSE Nifty 50 closed 186.20 points, or 0.77%, higher at 24,502.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 622.00 points, or 0.78%, up at 80,519.34. On a weekly basis, the benchmarks have recorded the best stretch of gains in seven months..Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Register Longest Stretch Of Weekly Gains In Nearly Seven Months"