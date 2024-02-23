ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,276.1 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after a day of selling.Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,276.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive day and bought equities worth Rs 176.7 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 26,168 crore worth of Indi...
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after a day of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,276.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive day and bought equities worth Rs 176.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 26,168 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 15.44 points, or 0.02%, down at 73,142.8, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 4.75 points or 0.02% lower at 22,212.7.
Opinion
Nifty Bulls Stand Strong Even As FIIs Offload Indian Equities
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT