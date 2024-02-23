FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after a day of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,276.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive day and bought equities worth Rs 176.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 26,168 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.