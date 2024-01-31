FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,660.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,542.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 25,744 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.