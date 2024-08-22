FPIs Stay Turn Buyers After Three Days Of Selling
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,409 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three straight sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,371.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 14th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,971.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 32,530.5 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 44,184.4 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,409 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 41.30 points or 0.17%, higher at 24,811.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.18% or 147.89 points up at 81,053.19. Both indices recorded their highest closing since Aug. 1.