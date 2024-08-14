ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Sellers For Third Consecutive Session
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive session.
Overseas investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,595.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,236.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 16,742 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.75 points or 0.02%, higher at 24,143.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 149.85 points or 0.19, up at 79,105.88.
