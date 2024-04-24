FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,511.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,809.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 335 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.