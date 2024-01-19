FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,689.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,638.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

During the past three sessions, foreign investors have sold Indian equities worth Rs 24,169.3 crore, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 12,622 crore, according to the provisional data.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 13,047 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

On Wednesday, FPIs had recorded their highest-ever single-day selloff of Rs 10,578.1 crore.