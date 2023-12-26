ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 95.20 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 95.20 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 167.04 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,61,709 crore so ...
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 95.20 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 167.04 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,61,709 crore so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 91.95 points, or 0.43%, higher at 21,441.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 229.84 points, or 0.32%, up at 71,336.80.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT