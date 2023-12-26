FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 95.20 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 167.04 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,61,709 crore so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.