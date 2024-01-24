ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,934.9 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,934.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,012.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 19,308 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to end at 71,060.31.
