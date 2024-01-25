ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,144.1 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,144.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,474.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 24,734 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to end at 70,700.67.
