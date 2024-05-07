FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,668.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,304.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 89 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.