FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,668.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

07 May 2024, 07:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign Currency (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Foreign Currency (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,668.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,304.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 89 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 140.20 points, or 0.62%, lower at 22,302.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 383.69 points down, or 0.52%, at 73,511.85. 

