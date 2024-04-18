FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,260.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This comes as benchmark stock indices erased intraday gains to extend their losing streak for the fourth session.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,285.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 9,802 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.