FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,136.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 893.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 11,546 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.