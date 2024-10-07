FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Sixth Session, DIIs Record Highest Buying So Far In 2024

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth straight day on Monday, while domestic institutional investors record the highest single-day buying so far in 2024.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 8,293.41 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the eighth highest single-day sales by the FPIs so far this year.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have offloaded Rs 48,804.91 crore, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth Rs 46,319.51 crore.