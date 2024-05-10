FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Seventh Straight Session

The benchmark equity indices logged their worst week in nearly two months as they declined around 2% this week. On Friday, the indices ended higher after five sessions, led by gains in Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hero MotoCorp.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.44%, or 97.10 points, higher at 22,054.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 248.45 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,652.62.