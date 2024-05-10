FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Seventh Straight Session
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,117.5 crore, according to provisional data.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,117.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,709.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 14,861 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The benchmark equity indices logged their worst week in nearly two months as they declined around 2% this week. On Friday, the indices ended higher after five sessions, led by gains in Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hero MotoCorp.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.44%, or 97.10 points, higher at 22,054.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 248.45 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,652.62.