FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Straight Session

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

This is the highest selling since June 4, where the FPIs offloaded 12,436.2 crore.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 6,645.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,610 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.