FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Straight Session
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 15,423.4 crore in September, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
This is the highest selling since June 4, where the FPIs offloaded 12,436.2 crore.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 6,645.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,610 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 368.10 points or 1.41% lower at 25,810.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% down at 84,299.78.