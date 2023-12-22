FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Fifth Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,828.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,166.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,62,285 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.