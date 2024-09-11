FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Day
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,755 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 230.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 59,897 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 7,570.3 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 9,154.8 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.65 points or 0.49% lower at 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 398.13 points or 0.49% down at 81,523.16.