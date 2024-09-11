FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,755 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 230.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 59,897 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.