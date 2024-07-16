"Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,272 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the third session and sold equities worth Rs 530 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 27,259 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..The NSE Nifty 50 settled 26.30 points, or 0.11% higher at 24.613.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.06% to close at 80,716.55. In the first half of the trade, the Nifty hit a fresh high of 24,661.25, and Sensex touched a fresh high of 80,898.30..Stock Market Today: ICICI Bank, Infosys Help Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Run"