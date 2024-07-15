"Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,865 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second session and sold equities worth Rs 331 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 23,921 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..The NSE Nifty 50 settled 81.75 points, or 0.33%, higher at 24,583.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 145.52 points, or 0.18%, to close at 80,664.86. .Stock Market Today: SBI, ONGC, NTPC Help Nifty, Sensex Close At Record High "