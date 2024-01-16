FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 656.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 369.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 5,449 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.